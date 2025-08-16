Top US economist calls Donald Trump's tariffs on India ‘stupid’: 'Serve no purpose'

Prominent economist Jeffrey Sachs called US President Donald Trump's tariffs on India ‘stupid, saying that it “serves no purpose” Economist Jeffrey Sachs(Hindustan Times)

Calling Trump ‘delusional’, Sachs said that the US has exercised its dominant power for so long, they think that they can boss every other part of the world around.

“This makes no sense. It's not true. It's failing. Putting the surcharge on India was as stupid as it could be from any norm. It serves no purpose," Sachs told ANI.

Sachs said Trump hates the BRICS bloc because the countries stand up to the US and say that Washington doesn't run the world.

“Everything about the tariffs is wrong. It's destructive for the US economy. It violates international law. It's a breakdown of our political system. In the United States. Trump's policies are doomed to fail,” the economist added.

According to Jeffrey Sachs, India should not trust the United States and should not believe that New Delhi can slip in and replace China in the global value chain. He called China, Russia and Brazil India’s ‘real partners’.

Jeffrey Sachs had earlier called Donald Trump's tariffs ‘unconstitutional’

Jeffrey Sachs had earlier warned that India would not reap any security benefits by siding with the United States.

Sachs’ statement came during a podcast sit-down with Hindustan Times amid US President Donald Trump's imposing 50 percent tariffs on imports from India due to New Delhi buying Russian oil. According to the economist, US politicians do not care about India.

“US politicians don't care at all about India. Please understand this. India is not going to reap long-term security by siding with the United States in the Quad against China. India is a great power that has an independent standing in the world. Everything that Trump is doing on tariffs is unconstitutional,” said Sachs during the interview.

Sachs had explained that India should not count on some great trade relationship with the US, even though New Delhi could reduce Washington's dependence on the Chinese supply chains.