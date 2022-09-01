‘Use and throw’ culture affecting marriages; live-ins on the rise: Kerala HC

The Kerala high court has waded into controversy after saying that the culture of “use and throw” is affecting matrimonial relations and live-ins were on the rise to say “good bye” as and when couples feel apart. The court made the observations while hearing a divorce petition.

In a recent judgment, the bench of justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Sopy Thomas said that Kerala, once known for its well-knit family bonds, seems to be caught up with the present trend of breaking nuptial ties on ‘flimsy or selfish reasons’, or ‘for extra-marital relationships, even unmindful of children’.

“Nowadays, the younger generation thinks that marriage is an evil that can be avoided to enjoy free life without any liabilities or obligations. They would expand the word ‘WIFE’ as ‘Worry Invited For Ever’ substituting the old concept of ‘Wise Investment For Ever’. The consumer culture of ‘use and throw’ seems to have influenced our matrimonial relationships too. Live-in relationships are on the rise, just to say ‘goodbye’ when they fall apart,” the court said in the order rejecting the appeal seeking divorce on the grounds of cruelty.

The court said that law and religion consider marriage as an institution, and parties are not permitted to walk away from that relationship unilaterally, unless and until they satisfy the legal requirements to dissolve their marriage through a court of law.

“Mere quarrels, ordinary wear and tear of matrimonial relationships or casual outburst of some emotional feelings cannot be treated as cruelties warranting a divorce,” the court said.

Making observations on the divorce petition filed by the husband, the court said it was obvious that the “unholy alliance” of the husband with some other lady has caused disturbances in the family life.

“Even according to the mother and close relatives of the appellant, such an unholy relationship started in 2017, and in 2018 itself the husband moved for divorce. The parties are living separately since 2018,” the court said, adding that the wife still wants her husband, and her children their father.

