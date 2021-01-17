Use of regional languages in Rajya Sabha rises five-fold
The use of regional languages in the proceedings of Rajya Sabha has increased manifold times during 2018-2020 with Sanskrit emerging as the fifth widely used among the 22 scheduled languages after Hindi, Telugu, Urdu and Tamil.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has been regularly urging the members of the House on use of regional languages during the proceedings.
According to a research done by the Rajya Sabha secretariat, while Hindi and English are the widely used languages during the proceedings of the House, the use of 21 other scheduled Indian languages (other than Hindi) has increased to over five times (512 per cent) per sitting in 2020 over that of the 14-year period between 2004 and 2017.
During this period, four languages - Dogri, Kashmiri, Konkani and Sonthali - have been used for the first time since the Rajya Sabha came into being in 1952 and another six languages - Assamese, Bodo, Gujarati, Maithili, Manipuri and Nepali - have been used after a long gap.
Rajya Sabha members spoke in 10 scheduled languages (other than Hindi) in the House on 269 occasions during 923 sittings between 2004 and 2017 at the rate of 0.291 per sitting, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.
In 2020, 49 interventions in regional languages were made during 33 sittings at the rate of 1.49 per sitting, marking an increase to 512 per cent.
During 2013 to 2017 spanning over 329 sittings, members spoke only in 10 regional languages (other than Hindi) on 96 times, all limited to debates. However, during 2018-20 with 163 sittings, regional languages were used 135 times including 66 interventions in debates, 62 Zero Hour and seven special mentions.
After becoming the Chairman of Rajya Sabha in August 2017, Naidu has been urging the members of the House to speak in their respective mother tongue in the spirit of the federal nature of the House.
While announcing the availability of simultaneous interpretation facilities in all the 22 scheduled languages in July 2018, he himself spoke in 10 languages in the House.
The number of times the regional languages (other than Hindi) were used during 2013-17 (329 sittings) and 2018-20 (163 sittings) respectively were - Tamil (32 and 18), Telugu (19 and 33), Urdu (19 and 24), Bengali (6 and 17), Sanskrit (0 and 12), Marathi (3 and 6), Odiya (5 and 6), Kannada (2 and 5), Punjabi (2 and 3), Malyayalam (2 and 0) and Assamese (0 and 2).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why many in Delhi skipped 1st-day vaccine, explains Satyendar Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP’s selfie campaign to ‘expose’ bad condition of govt schools in Uttarakhand
- Under the campaign, the AAP has asked the people of the state to send them photographs of the government schools in dilapidated condition in their respective areas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new UK strain of Covid-19 cases, tally remains at 116
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14-year-old boy shot dead in Bihar’s Supaul during robbery bid
- The boy who was shot when he shouted for help, died during treatment at a hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apex Court appointed panel on farm laws to meet on Jan 19 for first meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thousands of tractors will enter Delhi for disciplined Kisan Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests senior railway official in ₹1 crore bribery case, raids 20 sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena and Congress in war of words over renaming of Aurangabad
- The two allies have been at loggerhead over the issue for the last two weeks after the Sena raised thedecade-old issue to rename Aurangabad city as Sambhaji Nagar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong accuses BJP workers of attacking Tripura party president's vehicle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Tejashwi visits murdered IndiGo manager's kin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I think the agitation will continue’: Farmers' leader Tikait
- Agriculture minister Tomar continues to remain hopeful that only discussions can pave the way for the implementation of the laws and resolve differences.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will farmers be allowed to hold tractor march on January 26? SC to hear plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hurts Hindus, anti-Dalit’: BJP leaders want Saif Ali Khan's Tandav banned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Include certain elements in vaccination programme towards CSR spend: CII to govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi condoles demise of Puducherry BJP MLA K G Shankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox