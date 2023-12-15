‘Use your tongue’: Jagdeep Dhankhar raps Raghav Chadha for hand gesture

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday warned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha for protesting and making a hand gesture while raising a point of order amid the chaos over the opposition’s demand to discuss the Wednesday's Lok Sabha security breach.

The opposition MPs have demanded the suspension of the scheduled business of the day to discuss the "serious situation arising out of breach of security" in Parliament on December 13. But Dhankhar did not approve the notices and proceeded with the Zero Hour.

At this point, the entire Opposition erupted in protest and started raising slogans. Chadha meanwhile tried to raise a point of order by making a hand gesture.

The chairman objected to the gesture, and said, "Mr Chadha, you don't have to do like this (hand gesture) to raise a point of order...use your tongue...don't do it."

Reprimanding the AAP MP, Dhankhar further said, "If you want to say something, use your mouth. Do not gesture with your hands. Now is the time for you to learn many things. It seems you will also start dancing soon. Sit quietly on your seat. You have already been punished by this House.”

Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha in August this year during the Monsoon session of Parliament for presenting "misleading" facts to the media. The house ended his suspension on December 4 through a motion and was allowed to attend the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the opposition MPs have demanded that Union home minister Amit Shah should make a statement followed by a discussion on the security breach. The parliamentary proceedings are repeatedly disrupted. The Rajya Sabha Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm following the opposition protests. He also asked the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, theLeader of the House Piyush Goyal, and other floor leaders to meet him in his chamber.

After the house reconvened at 2pm after the morning adjournments, opposition members were up in arms again, demanding a discussion on the Wednesday security breach. Dhankhar adjourned the house for the day as his repeated request for order in the house did not yield result. The house will now reconvene on December 18.

