Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttar Pradesh: 2 men murdered at beer shop attack, protests erupt

PTI |
Jan 02, 2025 12:34 PM IST

Two young men were murdered in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, during a New Year's altercation at a beer shop. The incident sparked protests

Two young men were brutally murdered with sharp-edged weapons at a beer shop in a village near the Bihar border in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on the first night of the New Year, officials said Thursday.

two young guys were brutally killed with sharp objects in a beer shop in a hamlet close to the Bihar border(PTI/representative)
two young guys were brutally killed with sharp objects in a beer shop in a hamlet close to the Bihar border(PTI/representative)

The incident triggered protests by the families and villagers, who briefly blocked the national highway, demanding justice.

According to police, the victims, 23-year-old Prashant Gupta and 24-year-old Golu Verma, had gone to a licensed beer shop in Kotwa Narayanpur village on Wednesday night when an argument and physical altercation broke out. During the scuffle, assailants attacked both youths with sharp weapons, including an axe, killing them on the spot.

Also read: Lucknow: 5 family members, including 2 minors, found murdered in hotel; accused arrested

Outraged by the murders, the victims' families and villagers placed the bodies on the national highway, blocking the Ghazipur-Bharauli road. Protestors raised slogans against the police, causing long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road.

Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police (SP) Omvir Singh, arrived at the scene and pacified the protesters after discussions, leading to the roadblock being cleared late at night.

"The police have taken both bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem after completing necessary legal formalities. Based on complaints from the families, an FIR has been registered against four named individuals under relevant sections of the law," SP Omvir Singh said.

"Three teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, and legal proceedings are ongoing. Peace has been restored in the area," he added.

Also read: New Year eve murder in Himachal Pradesh: Manager killed, staff injured; 2 cops arrested

Singh also said that the accused are troublemakers from the victims' village and further investigations are underway.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On