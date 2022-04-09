Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office's Twitter account hacked

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter".
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 05:21 AM IST
ANI |

Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked on Saturday.

UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.

Topics
yogi adityanath twitter
