12 pilgrims killed as vehicle hits divider, overturns on UP's Eastern Peripheral Expressway

At least 12 people were killed and more than 16 injured after a canter carrying pilgrims overturned on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district late on Sunday, police said on Monday.

More than 15 people were injured in the accident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The pilgrims were returning to Budaun after a pilgrimage to Bagad Dham in Rajasthan when the accident took place, the police added.

The accident occurred at around 1am between Basi and Bada villages in the Khekra Kotwali area, around 15 km from Baghpat district headquarters. The canter, carrying 32 devotees from Budaun, reportedly hit a divider before overturning, triggering panic and cries for help.

Police and emergency personnel reached the spot soon after receiving information and rushed the injured to the district hospital. Doctors there declared six people dead.

According to a doctor at the district hospital, 22 injured people were brought to the hospital for treatment. Eighteen of them were subsequently referred to a higher medical centre in Meerut. Six more people later died while undergoing treatment at a medical college in Meerut, taking the toll to 12, SSP Rai Suraj Rai confirmed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The deceased were identified as Munni Devi, 55, Sugadpal, 40, Sadhu, 60, Rameshwar Yadav, 60, Premsingh, 40, and seven-year-old Jitendra. Authorities were working to establish the identities of the remaining victims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased were identified as Munni Devi, 55, Sugadpal, 40, Sadhu, 60, Rameshwar Yadav, 60, Premsingh, 40, and seven-year-old Jitendra. Authorities were working to establish the identities of the remaining victims. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

One of the injured passengers, Kunwarpal, said most of the passengers were asleep when the vehicle suddenly overturned.

“We were all sleeping in the vehicle when there was a loud impact and the canter suddenly overturned. There was screaming and chaos at the spot,” he said.

According to Kunwarpal, the driver told the passengers that a vehicle approaching from behind had collided with their canter, causing it to lose balance and overturn. Police, however, are investigating the circumstances and the exact cause of the accident.

Bagad Dham, also known as Gogamedi, is a prominent pilgrimage site in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district and is associated with Jaharveer Baba Goga Ji Maharaj, also known as Goga Nath Ji. Large numbers of devotees visit the site during August and September.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The pilgrims had travelled together from their village in Budaun to Rajasthan and were returning home when the accident occurred in Baghpat. According to Vimlesh Kumar Yadav, all the passengers belonged to the same village.

He said villagers had been undertaking pilgrimages to Rajasthan for nearly two decades and their previous journeys were generally completed without any major incident. This time, however, the accident has left several families devastated.

Baghpat District Magistrate Asmita Lal and Superintendent of Police Suraj Rai visited the district hospital. They met the injured and directed medical personnel to ensure that they received proper and timely treatment.