Uttar Pradesh: Five killed as truck rams into tea stall in Ghazipur

The accident occurred near Ahirauli Surtapur village. The truck driver was among those injured. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the deaths and instructed authorities to ensure swift treatment for the injured
A representational image. Five people were killed as a truck rammed into a tea stall in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 05:23 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Five people were killed and three were seriously injured in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh when a truck driver lost control and rammed the vehicle into a roadside tea stall on Tuesday, police said.

The deadly accident occurred near Ahirauli Surtapur village. The truck driver was among those injured.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the deaths and instructed authorities to ensure swift treatment for the injured.

A police officer said eight people were present at the tea stall when the speeding truck heading from the direction of Ballia slammed into the shop, killing five people on the spot.

The police officer said those who died in the accident were all residents of Ahirauli Surtapur village.

A police team reached the spot and with the help of locals rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. The bodies were sent for post mortem.

Enraged over the deaths, locals blocked the road and demanded compensation. They later ended the protest after district magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh and superintendent of police Rambadan Singh pacified them.

