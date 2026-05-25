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Uttar Pradesh groom murder main accused killed in police ‘encounter’

Police said Ravi Yadav, the accused, who carried a reward of ₹1 lakh on his head, was on a motorcycle when he was asked to stop during vehicle checking

Published on: May 25, 2026 10:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The main accused in the murder of a groom, who was shot dead during his wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur on May 1, was killed in an exchange of fire late Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Police said Ravi Yadav was killed after he sped towards an under-construction bypass and allegedly fired at a police team. (Shutterstock)

Police said Ravi Yadav, the accused, who carried a reward of 1 lakh on his head, was on a motorcycle when he was asked to stop during vehicle checking. They added that Yadav and his accomplice sped towards an under-construction bypass and allegedly fired at a police team chasing them.

Yadav’s killing is the latest in a series of such “encounter killings” in Uttar Pradesh, with the authorities maintaining that such encounters have mostly to do with self-defence and are part of the government’s zero-tolerance policy against crime.

Police said Yadav was critically injured in retaliatory fire while his associate managed to escape. Yadav died during treatment at a hospital.

Police said an officer sustained a bullet injury to his hand during the exchange of fire, while another policeman narrowly escaped after a bullet struck his bulletproof jacket.

Eyewitnesses told police that two masked men on a motorcycle approached the groom’s vehicle, knocked on the window, and fired as soon as Azad Bind rolled down the glass.

CCTV footage helped police identify the suspects. Soni Bind and the groom’s brother, Akash, identified Ravi Yadav, Pradeep Bind, and Bhole Rajbhar as the accused.

Soni Bind told police she was in a relationship with Azad Bind for two years and their wedding was fixed six months earlier despite opposition from some relatives.

 
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