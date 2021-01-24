IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh has played pivotal role in nation's development: VP Naidu
india news

Uttar Pradesh has played pivotal role in nation's development: VP Naidu

Every year, January 24 is marked as the foundation day of UP.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.(ANI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday extended greetings on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, saying the state has played a pivotal role in the nation's development.

"Known for its rich history, hardworking people & vibrant culture, UP has played a pivotal role in the nation's development. May the state prosper and touch new heights of glory," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Every year, January 24 is marked as the foundation day of UP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP