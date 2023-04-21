UP Police intensify hunt for 3 gangsters’ wives; reward hiked

The Uttar Pradesh Police are on the hunt for three women, the only missing pieces in their war on crime – the wives of jailed and slain gangsters Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmad, Afshan Ansari and Shaista Parveen, respectively, and Atiq’s sister Ayesha Noori. Shaista Parveen.

The police increased the reward for information that leads to the capture of Afshan Ansari to ₹75,000 on Tuesday and have announced a ₹50,000 reward for the capture of Shaista Parveen whose name surfaced among key conspirators in the sensational killings of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police gunners in Prayagraj on February 24.

Ghazipur superintendent of police (SP) Omvir Singh confirmed the increase in the reward for Ansari.

Mukhtar Ansari has been lodged in Banda jail since 2019 – he has 49 criminal cases against him – while Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants when they were brought for a routine medical check-up at Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital in Prayagraj on April 15.

The police are also looking for Ayesha Noori, who is believed to have helped the assailants behind Umesh Pal’s murder to escape.

A police officer who asked not to be named said Afshan Ansari is wanted in a February case of land grab. A similar first information report (FIR) of land grabbing in Chaavni line and Babedi locality was lodged against her in 2019.

Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen’s has been named among key conspirators in the sensational killings of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police gunners allegedly by six assailants, including her third youngest son Asad in Prayagraj in February. She has been on the run since then and a reward of ₹50,000 has been announced on her arrest.

There were speculations of her surrender when her third youngest son, Asad (19) was killed by the UP state task force in an exchange of fire in Jhansi on April 13, and again after the gunning down of Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf, but she did not make an appearance.