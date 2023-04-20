Home / India News / SIT recreates crime scene in Atiq Ahmad-Ashraf murder case | WATCH

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2023 04:39 PM IST

A special investigation team recreated the crime scene at Colvin Hospital, Prayagraj where Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants on April 15.

A special investigation team (SIT) of UP police formed to probe the murders of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf recreated the crime scene on Thursday at Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj. Atiq and his brother were killed late Saturday evening when they were being taken to the hospital for a medical check-up mandated by the court.

A special investigation team (SIT) recreates the crime scene at Colvin Hospital.
A special investigation team (SIT) recreates the crime scene at Colvin Hospital.

The three accused – Lovelesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny Singh – opened fire at Atiq and Ashraf when they were speaking to mediapersons outside the hospital. While the police present at the crime scene failed to prevent the murder, they quickly overpowered the assailants and took them into custody.

In the video shared by news agency PTI, police officials can be seen recreating the crime scene.

A three-member judicial commission formed by the state government to inquire into the killings also visited the spot. The commission, headed by Retired Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi of Allahabad high court, will give a report to the UP government in two months. The committee includes retired IPC officer Subesh Kumar Singh and Retired District Judge Brijesh Kumar Soni.

On Wednesday, five police personnel were suspended for negligence in connection with the twin murder case. The suspended policement include Shahganj police station in-charge Ashwani Kumar Singh, a sub-inspector and three constables.

A senior police officer said the five personnel were suspended after an SIT charged them with negligence in discharging their duties, reported PTI.

Earlier today, three friends of Lovelesh Tiwari, the main accused in the double murder case, were detained by a special investigation team in Uttar Pradesh's Banda.

"The trio were caught at Banda railway station," officials said.

atiq ahmad
