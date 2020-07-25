Uttar Pradesh reports single-day spike of 2,984 new Covid-19 cases, 39 deaths

india

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 20:59 IST

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported the steepest one-day spike of 2,984 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the tally to 63,742, according to official data. There were 39 more deaths in the last 24 hours as the total count of fatalities went up to 1,387.

Among the fresh Covid-19 cases, the maximum 429 were reported from Lucknow, 174 from Ballia, 171 from Kanpur, 164 from Varanasi and 101 from Ghaziabad, according to data available with the state health department.

Kanpur and Varanasi reported five deaths each, Gorakhpur four and Prayagraj, Bareilly, Firozabad and Sultanpur two each. There was one death each in Lucknow, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Hapur, Sambhal, Hardoi, Sant Kabir Nagar, Rampur, Etawah, Kannauj, Mau, Pilibhit, Rae Bareli, Bhadohi, Bahraich and Balrampur.

“Apart from the districts reporting a major chunk of positive cases, other districts also need attention to bring down the death rate. For instance, Etah has reported over 250 cases and 10 deaths till now. Similarly, Shravasti reported 105 cases and two deaths,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary- general of the Association of International Doctors.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 22,452 and 2,191 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, according to the health department data.

The first Covid-19 infection case in Uttar Pradesh was reported from Agra on March 2. Since then, the tally has crossed the 63,000 mark in 145 days. As many as 39,425 cases have been reported in July alone. This is 61.9% of the state’s total Covid-19 count. The state’s Covid-19 tally was 24,285 on July 1. The grim milestone of 1,000 cases was crossed on April 20, about 49 days after the first case was reported.

The total count was above 10,000 cases on June 6. It crossed 20,000 cases on June 25 and 30,000 on July 8. It stood at 41,471 on July 15, 53,598 on July 21 and 60,771 on July 24.