‘Moment of pride will come for state’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews Ram temple work in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya and reviewed the progress of ongoing construction work and said that Ram temple is on track to meet its scheduled inauguration deadline in January next year.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

"We are trying to finish most of the projects before Deepotsav. A moment full of pride will come for the state and country when, in January 2024, the Prime Minister will establish Lord Ram in a grand temple," said the UP CM.

He said that for the overall development of Ayodhya, the double-engine government has sanctioned projects of more than ₹30,000 crore.

"The development work going on here was reviewed today. Keeping in mind the overall development of Ayodhya, the double-engine government has sanctioned projects worth more than ₹30,000 crore. In this regard, work has been started on most of the projects," said CM Yogi.

Expressing his delight over the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said, "A new and grand Ayodhya will be seen by the country and the whole world. We have started preparations for it. Its first rehearsal will be seen on Deepotsav. All the departments have started their work on a war footing."

The construction work at the Ram temple is underway to meet the deadline for its scheduled inauguration in January next year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Saturday, where he received a warm welcome at Ramkatha Park. From there, the CM directly went to the Hanumangarhi temple and offered prayers to Sankatmochan Hanuman, according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

He then proceeded to the Ramlala temple to seek blessings from Ramlala. CM Yogi Adityanath, who reached Ayodhya on the 'Saptami tithi' of Shardiya Navratri, visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

During this visit, he also inquired about the well-being of the workers and reviewed the progress of the Janmabhoomi construction works. Trust officials and others were present during this visit.