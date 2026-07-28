Uttarakhand: Approach road to new bridge caves in; Congress alleges corruption

An approach road to a bridge inaugurated on July 12 in Dehradun’s Nanda Ki Chowki caved in on Monday, prompting the Opposition Congress to stage a protest at the site alleging corruption in public infrastructure projects. The ₹16-crore bridge over the Tons River was constructed after the previous bridge was washed away during last year’s monsoon.

The ₹16-crore bridge over the Tons River was constructed after the previous bridge was washed away during last year’s monsoon

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Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana said the bridge is one of the most important, connecting Dehradun with Uttarakhand’s Sahaspur, Prem Nagar and Himachal Pradesh. “ ₹16 crore was spent on its construction, yet it could not even last 16 days. It is an example of deep-rooted corruption in the state.”

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a probe would be ordered and added that any compromise on construction quality would not be tolerated. “The bridge has not collapsed. It is the approach road where the soil has been washed away, creating a cavity. Restoration work is underway. “

Dehradun district magistrate Ashish Chauhan said the bridge was intact and only the approach road was affected due to scouring. “Departmental officials have been asked to restore it. Senior officials are at the spot and are preparing a report. Action will be ensured against those found responsible,” Chauhan said.

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{{^usCountry}} Public works department secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey said the newly constructed bridge was structurally safe and only a portion of its approach road was damaged after heavy rain washed away debris beneath it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Public works department secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey said the newly constructed bridge was structurally safe and only a portion of its approach road was damaged after heavy rain washed away debris beneath it. {{/usCountry}}

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Pandey said the restoration work was being carried out on a war footing to reopen the road to traffic at the earliest., and that the department’s chief engineer has been sent to inspect the site and determine the cause of the damage.

“If the inquiry finds negligence on the part of any official or contractor, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

He said efforts are also underway to divert the river’s flow, with irrigation department officials deployed at the site.

Activist Anoop Nautiyal criticised the quality of the project, saying the bridge failed to withstand even the initial phase of the monsoon. “The bridge took nearly a year to build at a cost of ₹16 crore, but it could not even last 16 days. A large cavity has developed at one end even before the monsoon has fully intensified. This is a black day in Uttarakhand’s infrastructure history,” he said.

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Nautiyal demanded accountability. He said responsibility should be fixed in this case too, citing Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over paper leaks. Nautiyal said public works department (PWD) minister Satpal Maharaj’s resignation should be sought. He added that if that does not happen, the PWD chief should be sacked. Nautiyal said the contractor’s name should be made public and be banned from taking up any project.