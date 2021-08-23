Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttarakhand begins Sputnik V vaccination service with help from Dehradun-based firm

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 02:45 AM IST
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates the Sputnik V vaccination centre started by Dehradun-based Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences. (HT PHOTO.)

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated the Sputnik V vaccination service started by the Dehradun-based Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences. This is the first time a Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccination service has been initiated in the state.

The chief minister said that the Covid-19 vaccination drive is running in the state at a good pace. He said Uttarakhand has set a target of 100% vaccination in the state by December. “The state is getting full cooperation from the Centre. The state has got nearly 17 lakh Covid-19 vaccines from the Centre so far this month,” he added.

To ensure completion of the vaccination drive in the state, Dhami said vaccination camps are being organised in the remote areas of the state. “The state is fully prepared to deal with the third wave of Covid-19. Efforts are on to further improve healthcare facilities and related infrastructure in the state.

State health minister Dhan Singh Rawat said Covid-19 vaccination is being expedited in the state on a continuous basis. “100% vaccination has been completed in Bageshwar district, which has become the first district in the state do so,” he said

Subash Gupta, director (infrastructure) Graphic Era Educational Society said they have started Sputnik V vaccination drive in the state. “We are the first one to get the Sputnik vaccine to Uttarakhand. The first dose will cost 1145. The second dose, which will also cost the same, can be taken after 21 days of the first jab,” he said.

He said on the first day, nearly 100 people took the jab of the Sputnik V vaccine from Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences.

In Uttarakhand, over 58 lakh people have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, while the number of people who have received both the doses is over 18 lakh.

