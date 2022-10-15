Uttarakhand botched raid: ‘Hope I get justice’, says BJP leader; blames UP cops for wife’s death

I hope to get justice, said Jaspur BJP leader Gurtaj Singh Bhullar, whose wife Gurpreet (32) was shot dead during a raid by an Uttar Pradesh police team at their farmhouse in Uttarakhand’s Bharatpur, even as he accused the UP police of “making stories” to justify the killing.

The UP Police, however, maintain that Bhullar’s wife Gurjeet Kaur was killed in cross-firing between their team and Mohammed Jafar, a man accused of illegal sand mining who they were chasing. On Friday, the Uttarakhand police dismissed the crossfire claim, saying that their forensic team did not find evidence of cross-firing as suggested by UP Police.

Bhullar -- the man at the centre of the controversy -- said that chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured him of “justice” even as he reiterated the culpability of the UP police in the incident.

The couple got married in 2013 and have two children – a 5-year-old daughter and a 4-month-old son.

Recalling the series of events on the day of the incident (October 12), Bhullar said 10-12 men had arrived at their Bharatpur farmhouse in two cars and were armed.

“It happened between 6 and 6.30 pm. About 10-12 men, carrying pistols, barged into our house and came to the second floor. They were in plain clothes but identified themselves as UP police personnel. We tried to stop them since women of the family were inside, and requested them to call the local (kunda) police station if they wanted to search the house. How could we have known they were policemen, since they were in plain clothes and had no search warrant? They were also inebriated,” he said over the phone.

“I brought four-five of the men downstairs to speak to them. Few of them were still on the second floor. Suddenly, I heard gunshots, and someone shouted ‘Didi has been shot’. I ran upstairs and found my wife lying on the floor. We rushed her to the Kashipur hospital where she was declared dead,” he added.

He said, “When I went to hospital, villagers caught four UP cops and handed over to local police. They were taken to hospital for alcohol test. They ran away from hospital after pushing local cops. They were fine and could be seen easily walking on CCTVs of the hospital. UP police is concocting a story to justify the killing. Nobody fired from our side.”

“I had a word with the chief minister the day before yesterday. He assured me that I would get justice. I have been in regular touch with my party leaders and Union minister Ajay Bhatt, and several MLAs have extended their full support. In both states, BJP is in power. I hope I will get justice. They (UP) Police are making stories,” he said.

“I have requested the CM to order a CBI investigation into the matter,” he added.

The incident came to light late on October 12, and the following day both the state police departments filed complaints in connection with the case. The Uttarakhand police booked the UP police team under several sections, including murder, while the UP police filed a counter-complaint against at least 30 unidentified people for taking hostage, beating, firing at and deterring public servants from performing duties.

On Friday, the Uttarakhand police’s forensic team ruled out any evidence of crossfire at the farmhouse, while the UP police insisted that an exchange of fire ensued when they reached the farmhouse, which left the woman dead and six of their personnel injured.

The UP police also accused Bhullar of trying to protect a wanted criminal, Jafar, by hiding him in his farmhouse.

“Gurtaj and Jafar know each other very well. He (Gurtaj) intentionally gave shelter to him (in his farmhouse), otherwise he would have handed over to us and the incident wouldn’t have happened,” said senior superintendent of police (Moradabad) Hemant Kutiyal.

Asked if he knew Jafar, Bhullar said, “His brother’s brother-in-law works with me as a block development committee member. I have met him but just a few times. Otherwise, I don’t know him much... I have no involvement in mining.”

BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said, “It’s an unfortunate incident. Those guilty will not be spared, even if they are police officials. CM Dhami has also spoken to UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath on the matter.”

Asked about Gurtaj’s association with the party, he said, “I am not aware of his association with the BJP.”