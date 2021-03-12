Home / India News / Uttarakhand Cabinet expansion today, new ministers set to take oath
Uttarakhand Cabinet expansion today, new ministers set to take oath

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bansidhar Bhagat had hinted on Thursday that the new government will soon see cabinet expansion.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat meets Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, in Dehradun on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

New chief minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat will expand his cabinet on Friday, with new ministers set to take oath at 5pm, news agency ANI reported.

Rawat was sworn-in as the Uttarakhand chief minister on Wednesday. Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath of office to him alone at a simple function held at the Raj Bhawan.

Three cabinet posts are up for grabs and will be filled soon, BJP Rajya Sabha member Dushyant Gautam told news agency PTI.

Amid this talk of the impending expansion, Madan Kaushik, state minister for urban development, met Gautam on Thursday in the national Capital.

Three more ministers can be sworn in during the expansion, PTI reported.

Tirath Singh Rawat became the chief minister after his predecessor Trivendra Rawat resigned following a report from BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Dr Raman Singh. The report highlighted rebellion in the party, paving way for Rawat's exit.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place in 2022.

The BJP had swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. The Congress, on the other hand, was able to win just 11 seats.

