Uttarakhand CM announces 1 crore fund for welfare of orphans, street kids

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday announced a fund of ₹1crore for taking care of street children and orphans under the child-friendly police station initiative.

Rawat made the announcement after inaugurating the state's first child-friendly police station in Dehradun's Dalanwala on Friday.

The child-friendly police station has been developed under an initiative by the state commission for protection of child rights and police to provide a friendly environment to the children on the streets and to give them proper counselling to prevent them from stepping into the world of crime.

Rawat congratulated the child rights body and state police for the initiative and said, “It will help end the fear of police among children and society.”

“The initiative is a nice corrective measure by the police which would help to end the fear of police and police stations in the minds of children who think of the force as equivalent to Sholay's Gabbar Singh. This will help in spreading a feeling that the police is there to help the people and not to scare them,” Rawat said.

During the event, chairperson of the child rights body Usha Negi and state director general of police Ashok Kumar were also present.

Usha Negi while addressing the gathering said, “This move by the commission and police will help in providing special counselling for street children and missing minors so that they do not step into the world of crime but become good citizens by pursuing their dreams.”

“The members of the commission who will be present at the police station to counsel them, will help them get a good education and keep them away from any wrong doing,” said Negi adding, “Similar police stations will soon be set up in 12 other districts for which a fund of ₹1 lakh has been granted to each district.”

Mani Bhushan Srivastava, station house officer of Dalanwala revealing further details of the child-friendly police station said, “It has been prepared with interiors comprising of cartoons and other paintings to make a child comfortable in it.”

“Under the initiative, the police will bring orphaned or unclaimed children living in the streets to the child-friendly police station. They would be made comfortable in it which has beds, books and toys for them. The children would be then offered counselling by the members of the state commission for protection of child rights,” Srivastava said.

The police officer said that that after counselling the children would be handed over to the commission which would then shift them to proper shelter homes.