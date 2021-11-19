Uttarakhand CM meets Yogi Adityanath, says pending issues will be resolved soon

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday met his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow to discuss pending issues between the two states. Dhami said both sides had agreed to mutually resolve the matters that were pending for some time.

The issues between the two states, include realisation of due money from UP and the transfer of pending properties in the state to Uttarakhand. These issues have been pending since Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000.

Dhami said it has been 21 years now and both sides had agreed to resolve the issues involving finances to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees. He said the Uttar Pradesh government has also agreed to reconstruct Bhanbasa and Kichha barrage.

“UP and Uttarakhand are like siblings; elder brother and younger brother. I express gratitude on behalf of the people of my state to Yogi Adityanath,” the Uttarakhand CM said.

Senior officials from both sides attended the meeting apart from Uttarakhand cabinet minister Yatishwaranand.

According to officials privy to the developments, there will be a joint survey of 5700-hectare land and 1700 buildings under UP’s irrigation department in Uttarakhand and after the survey, UP will keep the land and buildings it requires and the rest will go to Uttarakhand.

He also said that the tourist guest house in Haridwar will be handed over to Uttarakhand and the land on which the bus stop in Kichha stands will also be handed over to Uttarakhand within 15 days. The UP government will also give the pending ₹90 crore to the Uttarakhand forest department. Permission has also been given for water sports activity in US Nagar’s Dhora, Baigul and Nagar Sagar reservoirs. The UP government has also agreed to give the pending ₹205 crore to the Uttarakhand Road Transport Corporation, he said.

The remaining issues between the two sides will also be resolved within 15 days after a joint survey. It was also decided that cases pending before courts between the two sides will be withdrawn and the same will be resolved with a mutual agreement, he added.

The income and expenditure from properties of the Uttar Pradesh Housing Development Board in Uttarakhand will be borne on 50-50% basis by both the states, he said.