Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami invites PM to inaugurate Global Investment Conference

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami invited PM Narendra Modi on Saturday to inaugurate the Global Investment Conference scheduled in Dehradun on December 8 and 9.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with PM Narendra Modi

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for the safe evacuation of the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel.

The Chief Minister discussed various issues related to the state with the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for including the Jamarani Dam Project in the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and approving Rs. 1730.21 crore. Along with this, he requested approval of ₹2460 crore as financial assistance for capital expenditure of Song Dam Drinking Water Project and financial assistance of ₹3000 crore as special financial assistance for upgradation of Jolly Grant Airport.

The Chief Minister requested to establish All India Ayurveda Institute in Rishikul Ayurvedic College campus, Haridwar and to include Uttarakhand in the Kiwi Feasibility Study being run in collaboration with New Zealand.

The Chief Minister requested for Approval of ₹1000 crore with approval of 20 DPR for the road and 03 state roads Kathgodam-Bhimtal Dhyanchuli- Khetikhan-Lohaghat-Pancheshwar motor road, 'Mohan-Bhatronjkhan-Bhikiyasain-Deghat-Bungidhar Nagchulakhal-Mehalchauri motor road,' Khairna- Requested to declare Ranikhet-Bhatrojkhan motor road as a national highway.

The Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister to approve the three tunnel projects of Jolingkong-Bedang 05 km, Sipu-Tola 22 km and Milam Lapthal 30 km in Kumaon and to fully finance the Tanakpur-Bageshwar Railway Scheme as a national project. Approval requested.

He requested the Prime Minister for immediate action by the Airport Authority of India for operation of fixed wing aircraft from Naini-Saini Airport, expansion of Pantnagar Airport and establishment of Government Ayurveda College and Research Center in Kumaon region.

The Chief Minister requested permission for development and construction of various proposed hydro power projects on Dhauliganga and Gauri Ganga rivers in Pithoragarh district and permission for development and construction of 11 undisputed projects in Alaknanda, Bhagirathi and its tributaries with a total capacity of 771 MW. And he also requested to allow development and construction of 10 projects whose total capacity is 1352 MW recommended by Expert Committee-2 in the rivers and its tributaries.

