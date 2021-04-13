Home / India News / Uttarakhand CM Rawat shortens night curfew timing, cites festival celebrations
india news

Uttarakhand CM Rawat shortens night curfew timing, cites festival celebrations

The state has imposed a night curfew in Dehradun from 10pm to 5am to combat Covid-19.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat shortened the night curfew in the state which will now be imposed from 10:30 pm to 5 am now. (PTI)

Amid rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday reduced the timings for night curfew citing upcoming festival celebrations in the state, officials said.

A statement from the CM's office said that Rawat has shortened the night curfew, which will now be imposed from 10:30pm to 5am now. "This is applicable for the areas where night curfew is already imposed," the statement from CMO said.

The state has imposed a night curfew in Dehradun from 10pm to 5am to combat Covid-19. The state cabinet decided to shut schools for classes 1 to 12 in Dehradun, Haldwani, and Haridwar till April 30.

The decision to relax the curbs in the state comes as the country celebrates Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri during the spring season in India. It is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

This year Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated from April 13 to April 22. The festival is much like Maha Navratri, dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Uttarakhand CM shortens night curfew timings for festivals

Raisina Dialogue: Jaishankar roots for more vaccine production facilities in India

Sharad Pawar to be discharged from hospital in 2 days, says deputy CM Ajit

Covid-19 cases in Jammu see seven-fold increase in nearly a month

The state has close to 8,000 active cases after 1,334 new cases were reported on Monday. The Uttarakhand government has allowed marriage gatherings with up to 200 people outside containment zones in the state.

In a statement, Uttarakhand chief secretary Om Prakash said that weddings outside containment zones will have a gathering of 200 people, who will have to abide by Covid-19 appropriate behavior.

India on Tuesday recorded a total of 1,61,736 new coronavirus infections, pushing cumulative tally of cases to 1,36,89,453, even as the national Covid-19 recovery rate dropped further to 89.51 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll increased to 1,71,058 with 879 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tirath singh rawat covid-19 covid-19 in india
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP