e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uttarakhand Congress president and 150 others booked for holding rally violating Covid 19 norms

Uttarakhand Congress president and 150 others booked for holding rally violating Covid 19 norms

This is not the first time that Uttarakhand Congress leaders have been booked for violation of lockdown norms in the state.

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Uttarakashi/Dehradun
Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh was booked for holding protest rally without permission from district administration.
Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh was booked for holding protest rally without permission from district administration. (PTI File Photo)
         

Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh, former MLA Vijaypal Sajwan and 150 other party members were booked for allegedly holding a rally and an event on Tuesday in Uttarkashi, about 150 km from Dehradun, without prior permission from local administration and also in violation of Covid-19 norms, said police.

Singh and other party members were booked at Kotwali police station following a complaint by Covid-19 magistrate of the hill town.

Also Read:Uttarakhand HC upholds constitutional validity of Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act

Mahadev Singh Uniyal, station house officer, Kotwali police station said, “Based on the complaint, Singh, former MLA Sajwan and 150 other unidentified party members were booked for holding a rally and an event without permission and for not maintaining social distancing.”

“They have been booked under section 269, 270 and 188 of IPC which amounts to negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, malignant act which is likely to spread infection of a dangerous disease and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant respectively. They were also booked under section 51(b) of Disaster Management Act which amounts to refusal to comply with any direction given by Central or state government,” said Uniyal.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

This is not the first time when Singh has been booked for the same alleged offense. Earlier, he along with party vice president Suryakant Dhasmana and 163 other party members were booked in Dehradun on June 25 following similar allegations.

And a few days later on June 29, party senior leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat and 25 others were booked for holding a rally without permission in Dehradun.

tags
top news
Centre flags poor infection control in Covid-19 hospitals in Bihar’s Patna
Centre flags poor infection control in Covid-19 hospitals in Bihar’s Patna
Lockdown no solution to Covid-19, says BS Yediyurappa
Lockdown no solution to Covid-19, says BS Yediyurappa
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
US agrees to discuss social security tax burden of Indians working in America
US agrees to discuss social security tax burden of Indians working in America
11 cops convicted for killing Rajasthan ex-royal in fake encounter 35 yrs ago
11 cops convicted for killing Rajasthan ex-royal in fake encounter 35 yrs ago
DRDO’s ‘Bharat’ drones for Indian Army for accurate surveillance along China border
DRDO’s ‘Bharat’ drones for Indian Army for accurate surveillance along China border
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In