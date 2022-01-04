Uttarakhand girl arrested in Bulli Bai app case is a class 12 pass-out. She’s 18

DEHRADUN: An 18-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur town has been arrested by Mumbai police in connection with its probe into the ‘Bulli Bai’ app where images of Muslim women were posted in an attempt to “auction” them, a top Uttarakhand police officer said on Tuesday. The app is seen to be a clone of ‘Sulli Deals’ that triggered a similar row last year.

She is the second person to have been arrested in connection with the case registered by the Mumbai cyber police on Sunday to investigate the offensive app. Vishal Kumar, 21, a second-year civil engineering student, who was picked up from Bengaluru, was the first. He was formally placed under arrest on Tuesday and remanded in police custody by a judge in Mumbai. His lawyer has denied the charges, insisting that Kumar has been “falsely implicated”.

The girl, a class 12 pass-out, has been produced before a local judge in Udham Singh Nagar district who granted transit remand to take her to Mumbai. The police team and the girl are still in Uttarakhand, waiting for female police officers to arrive from Mumbai to escort her, a district police officer said.

The girl’s precise role in the case is still unclear. Senior police officers in Mumbai have declined to divulge any details about her alleged role.

Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar confirmed the girl’s arrest but underscored that the state police wasn’t part of the team that questioned her.

“Uttarakhand police didn’t question the accused as the probe is conducted by the Mumbai police only which is in the know of the case details,” Kumar told HT.

“The Uttarakhand police only provided them (Mumbai police) assistance by sending one of our lady constables to arrest the accused as their team was not accompanied by one of their own,” the Uttarakhand police chief said.

A senior police officer said the Mumbai police team arrived in Udham Singh Nagar district’s Rudrapur around noon. “They sought assistance from us to arrest her, which we provided. The team then produced her before a local court to get transit remand to take her to Mumbai for interrogation,” he said.

