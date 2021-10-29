Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttarakhand govt reduces fee for MBBS courses from 4 lakh to 1.45 lakh

The Uttarakhand cabinet also decided that a two-day assembly session will be convened on November 29 and 30. It will be held at Gairsain.
The Uttarakhand cabinet cleared several proposals at its meeting chaired by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday (PTI)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 01:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday decided to reduce the annual fee for MBBS courses in the state’s 18 government medical colleges from 4 lakh to 1.45 lakh, claiming it to be the lowest in the country.

The proposal was approved in the cabinet meeting convened by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday evening, said Subodh Uniyal, cabinet minister and spokesperson of the state government.

Uniyal also said the cabinet also cleared the Mukyamantri Mahila Poshan Yojana, under which women in the state will be provided nutritious food such fruits, dry fruits and eggs for two days a week.

The minister said the cabinet also approved the proposal for increasing the incentive being provided to ASHA facilitators for tours from 1,000 to 2,000 for 20 tours.

The cabinet has also cleared the stone crusher policy 2021, Uttarakhand river dredging policy 2021, change in tender conditions to expedite the procurement of preloaded tablets for class 10 and class 12 students, and simplification of the provisions related to subsidy being provided under Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-employment Scheme.

He said it was also decided that a two-day assembly session on November 29 and 30 will be held at Gairsain.

Uniyal said it was also decided that state government employees with a pay grade of 4800 will be provided a maximum bonus of 7,000 and daily wagers a bonus of 1,184. “This decision will benefit nearly 1.6 lakh employees and daily wagers in the state. It will incur a financial implication of around 130 crores to the state exchequer”, he said.

Before the cabinet meeting, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya met chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence here. They discussed various issues including elections and the current political situation in the state where state elections are due to the held next year.

