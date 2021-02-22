Uttarakhand Mein Bhi Kejriwal campaign a success; over 100,000 joined us: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s “Uttarakhand Mein Bhi Kejriwal” membership campaign in the state has succeeded in getting 103,000 new members since its launch on February 1, said senior state AAP leader Ravindra Jugran on Monday in Dehradun.

Under the programme, which was launched by senior AAP leader and deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, the party sent out 70 vans, one each in the assembly constituencies of the state, to educate the public about party policies with the help of videos, all in preparation for the 2022 state assembly elections which the party plans to contest.

The party had set a target to rope in at least 100,000 people in 45 days, asking people interested in joining the party to give a missed call on a given number.

About the number of missed calls they received, Jugran said, “The party had targeted to touch the figure of 100,000 in 45 days of the campaign but we achieved it in 21 days only, which goes to show the support we are getting.”

“We have received a total of 103,000 missed calls on our number, 7669007669, for membership across the state. Most people, 17,366, joined us from US Nagar district followed by 16,228 form Dehradun, 14,838 from Haridwar, and 10,569 from Nainital. Among some other districts that our campaign got a good response in are Almora with 8,850 members, Pauri Garhwal with 9,653 members and Tehri Garhwal with 8,859 members,” said Jugran.

He said the party had also set a target of holding 6,500 public meetings of which “2,540 have been held”.

Upbeat about the response, Jugran said, “We are sure the number of new members would increase manifold as the people want AAP to come to power in 2022.”

However, the ruling BJP and main Opposition Congress sought to underplay AAP’s presence in the state.

BJP state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said, “AAP has no presence in the state as it is a party which spread lies and gave false hopes to people like it did in Delhi. They are doing the same in Uttarakhand, but people here will not fall in that trap.”

Congress state spokesperson Garima Dasauni said, “AAP is claiming it will come to power in 2022 but it doesn’t have enough leaders to contest from all the 70 seats.”