Uttarakhand officials booked for negligence after six-year-old dies of snakebite at Nainital quarantine centre

Updated: May 26, 2020 19:03 IST

Three officials associated with a quarantine centre in Nainital, where a six-year-old girl died due to snakebite on Monday, were booked for death due to negligence on the basis of a complaint by the girl’s uncle.

The six-year-old girl was quarantined at a government primary school at Talli Sethi village in a remote area of Nainital district where she was allegedly bitten by a snake in the wee hours.

Savin Bansal, district magistrate Nainital ordered an investigation into the incident by the sub-divisional magistrate Koshyakutoli Richa Singh. The investigation revealed alleged negligence on part of Karan Singh, a school teacher, Rajpal Singh, revenue officer (patwari) and Umesh Joshi, village development officer, who were on duty at the quarantine centre, officials said.

“Negligence of three officials has come to fore in this incident. Neither did they reach the spot after the incident came to light nor did they inform their higher authorities about it,” said Richa Singh, SDM Koshyakutoli in Nainital district.

“On the complaint of the girl’s uncle, the local Naib Tehsildar (revenue police) lodged a FIR against all the three officials on charges of death due to negligence” she said.

District magistrate Nainital, Savin Bansal has now instructed district development officer, district panchayat raj officer and district education officer to ensure the presence of all employees deployed in quarantine centres through video-calling.

The three officials were booked under IPC 304 A (causing death by negligence), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligence act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 51 B of the Disaster Management Act.

Bijulal, the divisional forest officer (DFO) Nainital said, “The family of the girl will be provided a compensation of Rs 3 lakh.”

Meanwhile, Indira Hridayesh, leader of opposition in Uttarakhand alleged that quarantine centres across the state were in bad condition. “There is no provision of proper facilities like food, water and medicines in these centres,” she said.