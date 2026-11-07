Uttarakhand SIT arrests minister Rekha Arya’s husband Girdhari Lal Sahu from Jhansi

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Uttarakhand police on Friday arrested state cabinet minister Rekha Arya’s husband in connection with the case registered against him by Arya, involving charges of voluntarily causing hurt, using casteist slurs, conspiring to kill her, and forging documents to remove her as a director in four companies.

The minister accused him of forging her signatures on various documents to remove her from administrative positions without her knowledge or consent. (Facebook)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Girdhari Lal Sahu (61), who, according to the police, continued to change his locations and even went to the neighbouring country Nepal, was arrested near a private university in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The police also arrested Sahu’s nephew - Satendra Rathore (40)- from Bareilly in UP in connection with the case.

On October 15, Arya lodged a police complaint in Dehradun accusing her husband of forgery, domestic violence, caste-based harassment, and conspiring to murder her. Based on her complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Cantt police station.

Arya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Almora’s Someshwar constituency, alleged in her complaint that Sahu concealed a previous marriage prior to wedding her and continued relationships with other women. She further alleged that Sahu, in collusion with another woman, was plotting to kill her.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, the minister accused him of forging her signatures on various documents to remove her from administrative positions without her knowledge or consent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, the minister accused him of forging her signatures on various documents to remove her from administrative positions without her knowledge or consent. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sahu was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (forgery), 495 (concealing former marriage), 498-A (cruelty by husband or relatives), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation), along with relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Alongside her complaint, Arya released a video statement on Facebook along with two audio clips of purported phone conversations between Sahu and another woman. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of these recordings.

Sahu, however, said that the audio clips were AI-generated. He countered by alleging that Arya had amassed illegal assets worth ₹210 crore and urged CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to order an inquiry against her.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A nine-member SIT led by SP Rural Jaya Baloni was constituted to investigate the case.

Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said, “During the investigation, the SIT seized audio clips related to the case and recorded detailed statements from multiple witnesses. On the basis of preliminary evidence, allegations such as using casteist slurs, conspiring to kill her, and forging documents to remove her as director in four companies have been substantiated during the probe.”

“Sahu colluded with his nephew Satendra Rathore to forge the minister’s signatures and fabricate documents,” the SSP said.

Also Read:Uttarakhand HC rejects plea by minister Rekha Arya’s husband to quash FIR

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The duo used the forged records to illegally remove the minister from directorship in four companies, Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, Bankhandi Rudraksh Dham, Shree Ambe Auto Dealers Private Limited, and Shree Bankhandi Dham Developers Private Limited, to secure wrongful gains and appoint Rathore as a director in her place,” the SSP added.

“After Rathore’s active involvement in the matter came to light, his name was formally added to the FIR,” the SSP said.

Dobhal said Sahu is a habitual offender with at least 44 criminal cases registered against him across various police stations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, and offences under the Gangster Act.

“Following a tip-off, a team arrested Sahu from Jhansi in UP on Friday, while another arrested Rathore from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Our investigation into the matter is still underway, and more arrests can happen in the case,” the SSP said.

Sahu’s arrest comes after the Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday dismissed his petition seeking protection from arrest and the quashing of criminal charges against him.

Justice Alok Mahra observed that the allegations prima facie disclosed serious cognisable offences and cannot be dismissed as a mere matrimonial dispute. The court also noted that the authenticity of the alleged forged documents and audio recordings would require examination.