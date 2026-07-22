Uttarakhand to establish Sanskrit commission, seeks suggestions

The Uttarakhand government plans to form a Sanskrit commission to preserve, enrich and promote the use of the language in the state. It has invited suggestions from Sanskrit scholars, teachers, researchers, universities, Gurukuls and enthusiasts across the country for the panel by email by August 10.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Sanskrit has a special place in Uttarakhand’s heritage. (X)

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Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Sanskrit has a special place in Uttarakhand’s heritage. He stressed the need to make the language relevant. Dhami said Sanskrit is not merely a language but the cornerstone of India’s knowledge tradition and cultural heritage. “The state government is continuously striving to take it to the masses and give it a new identity suited to the times.”

Sanskrit education secretary Deepak Kumar said Uttarakhand took a significant step in 2010 by granting Sanskrit the status of the second official language. He said Dhami stressed the need for a Sanskrit commission at an International Sanskrit Conference in Haridwar in December 2025. The process of establishing the commission was taken forward at a meeting on July 15.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the commission is expected to work for Sanskrit education and research, preservation and digitisation of ancient manuscripts, Indian knowledge traditions, and Vedic and classical studies. It will focus on Sanskrit-based skill development and employment opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the commission is expected to work for Sanskrit education and research, preservation and digitisation of ancient manuscripts, Indian knowledge traditions, and Vedic and classical studies. It will focus on Sanskrit-based skill development and employment opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

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The panel is envisioned to expand the use of Sanskrit in administration and technical fields, and explore the language’s potential in artificial intelligence and digital media. The commission will frame policies and action plans for the promotion and propagation of Sanskrit in Uttarakhand and beyond.