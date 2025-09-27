Rahul Gandhi’s yatra for giving voting right to infiltrators: Amit Shah in Bihar

ARARIA: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday while addressing party workers in Samastipur and Araria said the coming Bihar assembly election would be about driving out infiltrators and alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra was not for the right of the voters but it was to protect infiltrators by giving them voting rights. Union home minister Amit Shah addressed BIJP workers in Samastipur and Araria in Bihar on Saturday. (@AmitShah)

Shah said, “For Rahul (Gandhi) and Lalu (Prasad Yadav), this election is about making their party win. It’s about making Lalu’s son the chief minister. But for all BJP workers, this election is about driving out infiltrators from all of Bihar. Make the NDA win with a two-thirds majority, I promise you that BJP will do the work of driving these infiltrators from the sacred land of Bihar.”

Raising serious questions over Rahul Gandhi’s recent Voter Adhikar Yatra, Shah said, “It was not for the right of the voters but it was to protect infiltrators by giving them voting rights.”

“Recently, Rahul Baba had come; he had also undertaken a yatra (Voter Rights Yatra)... he had undertaken that yatra because the Election Commission is removing infiltrators from the voter list of Bihar. Lalu and company, Rahul Baba, all want voting rights for infiltrators. Should we give the right to vote to the infiltrators? There are so many people; does anyone’s right to vote get curtailed? No, because you are a citizen of India. Rahul Baba, listen carefully, whether you travel to Bihar or anywhere else, the BJP’s resolve is ‘we will throw out the infiltrators one by one’. Lalu and Rahul’s parties want to save the infiltrators, and we (BJP) want to throw out the infiltrators,” Shah stated.

Attacking the previous RJD regime, Shah said, “Lalu and company looted Bihar, committed numerous scams, and Congress looted the country by committing fraud, scams and corruption worth ₹12 lakh crores. Narendra Modi’s government has been in power for 11 years, and our opponents have not been able to level even a single allegation of corruption against it. We ran the government with transparency.”

Cautioning party workers against return of jungle raj, Shah said, “We must not allow jungle raj to come back in Bihar.” He claimed, “Under Nitish Kumar rule, law and order have improved and there is a huge difference one can find in Bihar under Lalu and his company and the other under Nitish Kumar.”

He further said, “This time the people of Bihar have to celebrate four Diwalis. The first Diwali is to be celebrated on the day Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya. The second Diwali, just yesterday, when Modiji deposited ₹10,000 each into the bank accounts of our jeevika didis, so celebrate that. The third Diwali, Modiji reduced the prices of more than 395 items by 15% to 20% by lowering the GST and the fourth Diwali, we have to celebrate by forming the NDA government with more than 160 seats.”

Enumerating achievements of the NDA-led government in Bihar, Shah said, “Recently Modi ji announced a makhana board in Bihar, airport to Purnea and several other things.” He said, “I will go to Delhi via Purnea airport today,” adding “Besides Bihta, six more airports will be constructed in Bihar.”

Mentioning Kosi link project, Shah hoped, “Earlier Kosi was ravaged by floods but now the project will irrigate the field of farmers increasing their prosperity.” He alleged that RJD and Congress had not done anything for Bihar.

Shah addressing party workers at Forbesganj in Araria praised them for their work and said, “We remained at the top in 2020 in all the districts in Seemanchal, Kosi and Bhagalpur,” adding “At one place in Kishanganj we couldn’t win any seat but this time I give you task to win seats in Kishanganj.”

Party workers from several districts including Samastipur, Madhubani, Jhanjharpur, Begusarai, Khagaria participated at the meeting in Samastipur while over 4000 party workers from Seemanchal , Kosi and Bhagalpur participated at the meeting at Forbesganj in Araria.