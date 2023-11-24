Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Drilling to rescue workers hits snag

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: The rescue operations to save the 41 trapped workers in the rubble of the collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi are currently underway. Late on Thursday night, the drilling operations were halted once again as the operation hit a technical snag.

Rescue operation underway at the site of a tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi on Thursday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the drilling work had been halted late at night on November 23 as the American auger machine hit a technical snag. The CM also stayed at the site of the tunnel collapse overnight.

Meanwhile, the DRDO has been using mini-drones and robots to make contact with the workers trapped inside Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel. Food and drinks are also being transported inside the rubble through a six-inch pipe drilled into the crash site.

The drilling work was halted after the rescuers had drilled up to 46.8 metres into the tunnel, now just a few feet away from reaching the men trapped inside the rubble of the collapsed tunnel.

International tunneling expert Arnold Dix said on Thursday that the auger machine broke down midway through the operations, but should be up and running on Friday morning.