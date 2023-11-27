Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Vertical drilling underway, 86 metres left to rescue 41 workers

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse live updates: The vertical drilling to rescue the 41 trapped workers in the collapsed section of the Uttarkashi tunnel is currently underway, with the agencies exploring multiple plans on the 16th day of the operations.

Vertical drilling is currently underway to rescue the 41 trapped workers in the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse mishap (PTI)(PTI)

The vertical drilling of the hill in Silkyara commenced on Sunday afternoon, with around 110 meters of the hill to be dug out for the rescue of the trapped workers. In a fast-paced operation, the machine has already drilled 20 meters of the hill, with around 86 meters still left.

The vertical drilling machine was brought in after the American auger was unsuccessful in the horizontal drilling of the tunnel, and eventually got stuck in the metal grinder in the middle of the operation. Here are the top points from the rescue mission.