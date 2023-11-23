Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live Updates: Rescuers to reach workers around 8:30 am

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live updates: After more than a week's endeavour to reach the 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand, the rescue and relief operation has entered its last stage after rescuers managed to place broad pipes up to a depth of 45 metres through the debris via horizontal drilling.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel prepare to enter into the tunnel as rescue operation moves into its final phase,(AFP)

On Wednesday night, a senior official expressed his confidence that rescuers would reach workers by 8:30 am today.

"We have inserted pipes 44 meters via horizontal drilling. However, we have found some steel rods in the debris. The machine couldn't cut those rods. Therefore, NDRF personnel will cut those rods following which we will use the machine again," said rescue officer Harpal Singh.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel entered the tunnel, an official statement issued by Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office said.

An ambulance is also deployed inside the tunnel and a team of doctors is also put on stand-by for health check-ups of the workers, it said.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will undertake a safety audit of all 29 under-construction tunnels across the country to ensure safety and adherence to the highest quality standards, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Wednesday.