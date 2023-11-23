Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live Updates: Rescuers to reach workers around 8:30 am
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live updates: The rescue operation has been ongoing for the past 10 days. Today is expected to be its last day.
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live updates: After more than a week's endeavour to reach the 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand, the rescue and relief operation has entered its last stage after rescuers managed to place broad pipes up to a depth of 45 metres through the debris via horizontal drilling.
On Wednesday night, a senior official expressed his confidence that rescuers would reach workers by 8:30 am today.
"We have inserted pipes 44 meters via horizontal drilling. However, we have found some steel rods in the debris. The machine couldn't cut those rods. Therefore, NDRF personnel will cut those rods following which we will use the machine again," said rescue officer Harpal Singh.
Earlier on Wednesday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel entered the tunnel, an official statement issued by Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office said.
An ambulance is also deployed inside the tunnel and a team of doctors is also put on stand-by for health check-ups of the workers, it said.
Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will undertake a safety audit of all 29 under-construction tunnels across the country to ensure safety and adherence to the highest quality standards, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Wednesday.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 23 Nov 2023 06:54 AM
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live: Uttarkashi DM arrives at the site
Uttarkashi DM Abhishek Ruhela arrived at the site where efforts are underway to rescue the 41 trapped workers.
- Thu, 23 Nov 2023 06:38 AM
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live: After Uttarkashi mishap, NHAI to conduct safety audits of all under-construction tunnels in country
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will undertake a safety audit of all 29 under-construction tunnels across the country to ensure safety and adherence to the highest quality standards, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Wednesday.
“NHAI officials along with a team of experts from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as well as other tunnel experts will inspect the ongoing tunnel projects and will submit a report within seven days,” the ministry said. Read more
- Thu, 23 Nov 2023 06:35 AM
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live: 15-member NDRF team tasked to take out workers
A 15-member team of NDRF personnel has been tasked to carry out the last stage of the evacuation process. They will take the men, trapped for 10 days, one by one through the wide pipes which will be finished inserting today.
- Thu, 23 Nov 2023 06:25 AM
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live: Pieces of steel embedded in debris were cut, drilling continues
One of the members of the rescue operation team said the pieces of steel that came on the way of drilling have now been cut and removed. Personnel are further boring through the debris to reach the workers.
"Rescue operation is almost in the last stage, I hope the result will come in 1-2 hours...pipeline is being inserted to take out the workers...the steel pieces that were stuck in the debris were cut and removed," the rescuer said.
- Thu, 23 Nov 2023 06:15 AM
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live: Ambulance, team doctors on standby
A team of doctors are kept on standby at the site for carrying out preliminary health check-ups of the workers as soon as they are evacuated from the tunnel. An ambulance has also been deployed inside the tunnel, including 30 others at the spot to cater to emergency services if needed.
- Thu, 23 Nov 2023 06:11 AM
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live: Jharkhand govt to airlift worker from its state
The Jharkhand government earlier announced to airlift workers belonging to the state who were among the 41 people trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand after their rescue. A total of 15 workers from Jharkhand were trapped in the tunnel.