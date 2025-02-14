Uttarakhand UCC: Fines to be imposed on false complaints against registration

Any person who lodges false complaints against registrations of marriage, divorce and live-in relationships under the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will face fines up to ₹10,000, reported news agency PTI Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami became the first person to register on the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) portal following its launch(Virender Singh Negi )

Additional secretary (home) Nivedita Kukreti said that according to rule 20 under subsection 2, chapter 6 of the Uniform Civil Code rules, any person filing false complaints will get a warning the first time and will be fined ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 respectively for their second and third offence.

Also Read: Centre, U’khand defend UCC and prohibition of close-relative marriages

“No person will be able to file a fake complaint against another person on the applications made under Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code. If this is done, a fine can be imposed on the concerned person which will be recovered on the lines of land revenue,” Kukreti said.

Also Read: How Uniform Civil Code will work in Uttarakhand

She added that the provision would deter those who wished to hinder the process with false complaints and would reduce disputes as well.

After being fined, the complainant would have to pay the amount online within 45 days. If they fail to do so the fine will be recovered through the tehsil on the lines of land revenue, said Kukreti.

Uttarakhand UCC

On January 27, Uttarakhand became the first state in independent India to implement a Uniform Civil Code, which governs personal laws, including marriage and live-in relationships, across communities.

The law requires mandatory registration of live-in partnerships and applies to residents and non-residents alike, including foreign nationals.

Chief minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, was the first person to register his marriage on the UCC portal.

The portal lists services under nine categories - registration of marriage, registration of divorce, registration of live-in relationships, termination of live-in relationships, declaration of heirs, registration of wills, appeals against decisions, accessing data, and filing complaints.