Uttarkashi rescue: These are the trapped workers in Silkyara tunnel. Full list

The rescue operation in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel, which experienced a partial collapse, reached the final stage on Tuesday, with the evacuation of 41 trapped workers being carried out.

Villagers and locals gather to look at the efforts by the operatives to rescue the 41 men trapped inside the collapsed under construction Silkyara tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state on November 28, 2023. Indian rescue teams digging by hand are on the verge of breaking through to reach 41 men trapped in a collapsed road tunnel, officials said Tuesday, raising hopes the end of the marathon 17-day operation is in sight. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)(AFP)

Efforts initially involved drilling through a 60-metre stretch of collapsed tunnel debris, using techniques like horizontal drilling with an auger machine. However, this process encountered difficulties on Thursday, leading to a pause. Subsequently, the rescue team initiated vertical drilling from the tunnel's top. Simultaneously, authorities transitioned to manual drilling using rat-hole mining technique to clear the last 10 metres of debris.The workers trapped in the tunnel have been waiting for rescue for the past 16 days.

List of 41 workers here

S.No Name State 1. Gabbar Singh Negi Uttarakhand 2. Saba Ahmed Bihar 3. Sonu Sah Bihar 4. Manir Talukdar West Bengal 5. Sevik Pakhera West Bengal 6. Akhilesh Kumar Uttar Pradesh 7. Jaydev Parmanik West Bengal 8. Virendra Kiskoo Bihar 9. Tapan Mandal Odisha 10. Sushil Kumar Bihar 11. Viswajit Kumar Jharkhand 12. Subodh Kumar Jharkhand 13. Bhagwan Batra Odisha 14. Ankit Uttar Pradesh 15. Ram Milan Uttar Pradesh 16. Satya Dev Uttar Pradesh 17. Santosh Uttar Pradesh 18. Jai prakash Uttar Pradesh 19. Ram Sundar Uttar Pradesh 20. Manjit Uttar pradesh 21. Anil Bedia Jharkhand 22. Rajendra Bedia Jharkhand 23. Sukram Jharkhand 24. Tinku Sardar Jharkhand 25. Gunodhar Jharkhand 26. Ranjeet Jharkhand 27. Ravindra Jharkhand 28. Sameer Jharkhand 29. Viseshar Naik Odisha 30. Raju Naik Odisha 31. Mahadev Jharkhand 32. Bhukttu Murmu Jharkhand 33. Dhiren Odisha 34. Jamra Oraon Jharkhand 35. Vijay Horo Jharkhand 36. Ganapati Jharkhand 37. Sanjay Assam 38. Ram Prasad Assam 39. Vishal Himachal Pradesh 40. Pushkar Uttarakhand

(We are unclear about the name of the 41st worker, we will update it soon.)

Post-evacuation procedure

In the final phase of the rescue, each worker will be placed on a wheeled stretcher and carefully pulled outside by rescue teams using ropes. This process is estimated to take around two to three hours, considering the practiced procedure.

A makeshift medical facility has been set up inside the tunnel to conduct health assessments for the rescued workers. After their evacuation, the health department has prepared eight beds for immediate care, and a team of doctors and specialists is on standby in case of any complications.

Ambulances are positioned at the tunnel's entrance, ready to transport the rescued workers as they emerge from the steel chute, ferrying them to a nearby community health center.

A dedicated ward with 41 oxygen-supported beds had been arranged earlier at the Chinyalisaur community health center, roughly 30 kilometres away from Silkyara, specifically catering to the needs of the rescued workers.

Medical personnel are on standby, ready to provide assistance, and arrangements have been made to airlift workers to more advanced hospitals if necessary.

