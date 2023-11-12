Uttarkashi road tunnel collapse live updates: Nearly 40 people trapped as under-construction tunnel collapses
- Uttarkashi road tunnel collapse live updates: After an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi, there is a fear that several laborers may be trapped.
Uttarkashi road tunnel collapse live updates: In the early hours of Sunday, a section of the under-construction tunnel on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway, between Silkyara and Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi district, collapsed, trapping approximately 36 workers inside. The incident occurred around 4 am, causing a 150-meter-long segment of the four-and-a-half-kilometer-long tunnel to collapse.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi promptly arrived at the scene and initiated a relief and rescue operation, as per police reports. The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, fire brigade, and personnel from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the organization overseeing the tunnel's construction, are also present at the site, the police added.
- Sun, 12 Nov 2023 01:23 PM
Uttarkashi road tunnel collapse live updates: No casualty reported till now in tunnel collapse incident
Until now no casualties have been reported in tunnel collapse incident in Uttarkashi. Meanwhile, operations to rescue individuals trapped in vicinity of the mishap are in progress.
- Sun, 12 Nov 2023 12:48 PM
Uttarkashi road tunnel collapse live updates: Rescue operations underway after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand earlier today
- Sun, 12 Nov 2023 12:31 PM
Uttarkashi road tunnel collapse live updates | ‘I have been in contact with the officials from the time I got to know about the incident...NDRF and SDRF are at the spot. We pray to god for the safe return of everybody’: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami
Speaking about the under-construction tunnel collapse incident in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "I have been in contact with the officials from the time I got to know about the incident...NDRF and SDRF are at the spot. We pray to god for the safe return of everybody."
- Sun, 12 Nov 2023 12:27 PM
‘Part of the tunnel has broken about 200 meters ahead of the starting point. According to the officials of HIDCL, which is looking after the construction work of the tunnel, about 36 people are trapped in the tunnel and efforts are being made to rescue them safely’:
"In Silkyara Tunnel, a part of the tunnel has broken about 200 meters ahead of the starting point. According to the officials of HIDCL, which is looking after the construction work of the tunnel, about 36 people are trapped in the tunnel and efforts are being made to rescue them safely. Police force, NDRF and SDRF team are present at the spot. Till now no casualty has been reported. We will soon rescue all the people safely:" Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi said speaking to ANI.
- Sun, 12 Nov 2023 12:21 PM
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse live updates: Several people trapped
