Uttarkashi road tunnel collapse live updates: Nearly 40 people trapped as under-construction tunnel collapses

Uttarkashi road tunnel collapse live updates: In the early hours of Sunday, a section of the under-construction tunnel on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway, between Silkyara and Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi district, collapsed, trapping approximately 36 workers inside. The incident occurred around 4 am, causing a 150-meter-long segment of the four-and-a-half-kilometer-long tunnel to collapse.

Inside visuals from the under-construction tunnel.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi promptly arrived at the scene and initiated a relief and rescue operation, as per police reports. The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, fire brigade, and personnel from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the organization overseeing the tunnel's construction, are also present at the site, the police added.