U-Win portal to track vaccinations may be rolled out in early October

The U-WIN portal, which will document all vaccination and immunisation programmes in the country, is ready and is likely to be rolled out in the first week of October, people familiar with the matter said.

U-WIN, designed on the lines on the Covid-19 vaccine management system Co-WIN, will be a one stop platform for India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) and all the information related to registration, vaccination follow-ups, vaccination certificates will be available on the portal, officials said, adding that the platform will be used to register and vaccinate pregnant women, and register births and record vaccination details of children.

“The portal is ready, and it is just a matter of time before it is formally launched and made fully functional,” a senior central government functionary said on condition of anonymity.

Another senior government official, on condition of anonymity, added, “It is on the lines of Co-WIN and if all goes well then the launch is likely to happen in the first week of October.”

HT on August 19 reported that India is planning to fully digitise its UIP and move to a new platform called U-WIN, which will issue digital vaccination certificates, unveiling a mechanism similar to Co-WIN.

All 13 vaccinations administered under the UIP will be digitally documented on U-WIN.

