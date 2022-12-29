Uzbek syrup deaths: Firm halts production

Noida-based Marion Biotech on Thursday said it has halted the production of its Dok-1 Max syrup after authorities in Uzbekistan blamed it for the deaths of at least 18 children in a new controversy surrounding India’s pharmaceutical exports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the matter on Thursday, saying action will be taken after the report of an inspection carried out at Marion’s Noida facility is received.

“Regarding reports from Uzbekistan concerning contaminated cough syrup made by Indian company Marion Biotech, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the @CDSCO_INDIA_INF is in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan since 27th December,” tweeted the health minister.

Uzbekistan’s health ministry said on Wednesday that at least 18 children in the country died after consuming the syrup, manufactured by the Indian drugmaker.

The syrup contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and was administered in doses higher than the standard dose for children either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists, the Uzbekistan ministry said, according to Reuters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seven employees were dismissed by the Uzbek ministry following a probe into the matter, and “disciplinary measures” were taken against some specialists. The Doc-1 Max tablets and syrups have also been withdrawn from all pharmacies, the ministry added.

The incident follows another similar one in Gambia, where deaths of at least 70 children had been linked to cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The Indian government and also the company, however, have since denied the allegations.

Samples of the cough syrup in the latest controversy have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh, for testing, the health ministry said.

According to people familiar with the matter, the joint inspection of Marion Biotech’s Noida-based manufacturing unit was done by teams from the central drugs standard control organisation (CDSCO) and Uttar Pradesh State Regulator and these continued on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is too early to take a decision on whether the company is asked to stop production; there has to be some evidence pertaining to that. We are not out rightly saying that there would be no restrictions in place but the probe is still underway and we should not jump the gun just as yet,” said a senior official from CDSCO, requesting anonymity.

A legal representative of Marion Biotech said the Indian maker of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics regretted the deaths and the company has halted production of the Dok-1 Max syrup for now.

“We regret the deaths of children in Uzbekistan. The Central government is conducting an inquiry and we will take an action as per their report. They have taken samples of the medicine,” said Hasan Harris, the legal representative of Marion Biotech.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ministry of external affairs separately spoke on the issue. Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson, said India is extending consular assistance to individuals facing legal action from the Uzbek government.

“We understand that legal action has been initiated by the Uzbek authorities against some people including the local representatives of the company there. In that context, we are extending consular assistance to those individual or individuals,” the MEA spokesperson said.

“We take these incidents very seriously when they come up. Let’s not jump the process,” he added.

Bagchi said that MEA has seen media reports in this regard of the unfortunate deaths of 18 children. Citing the Uzbek authorities, he said the deaths appeared to have occurred over a period of two months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We also understand that Uzbek authorities are investigating this case, including whether there is a possible link with the cough syrup manufactured in India. We saw a press release issued by the ministry of health,” the MEA spokesperson added.

India’s embassy in Tashkent too issued a statement on the matter, reiterating that the issue was under investigation and that it will “maintain close touch with the Uzbek authorities in this matter”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON