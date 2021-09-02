Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Vaccinate inmates, staff of mental health facilities in a month, top court tells states
india news

Vaccinate inmates, staff of mental health facilities in a month, top court tells states

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who accused states and UTs of flouting a July 10, 2017 top court order
By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The top court also went through status reports submitted by states on compliance of its July 2017 order(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered states and Union territories to vaccinate all inmates and staff of mental health care facilities against Covid-19 within a month and to set up a dashboard to provide information about rehabilitation homes set up for cured mentally ill patients within the same period.

The bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli said: “All states and UTs are directed to ensure time-bound schedule for vaccination of all persons lodged in mental health institutions and of service providers, health care workers and other staff, not later than one month from the receipt of this order. Progress report should be filed with the Union Ministry of Social Justices and Empowerment on or before October 15 explaining steps taken and the number of persons vaccinated for Covid.”

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who accused states and UTs of flouting a July 10, 2017 top court order requiring them to establish half-way homes serving as rehabilitation facilities for mentally ill patients who have been cured and were overstaying at government-run mental facilities. On July 6, the court directed the Centre to chalk out a plan for vaccinating inmates of mental health facilities on priority.

RELATED STORIES

The court also went through status reports submitted by states on compliance of its July 2017 order. It said: “We do not find any genuine progress made in that context except different states have set timelines for setting up half-way homes.”

Uttar Pradesh said it has redesignated 75 old-age homes as half-way homes. “Merely designating 75 old homes as half-way homes will amount to mere lip service,” the bench said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccine supreme court
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bengal moves SC against HC order for CBI probe into poll violence

Back to school: For students it’s goodbye internet woes, hello friends and teachers

Declare cow national animal, its protection a right: Allahabad HC

RSS meet tomorrow to discuss 5 state polls
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP