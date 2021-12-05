Vaccination mandatory to visit apartments, says Karnataka CM

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that only those with two coronavirus vaccine doses will be allowed to enter apartment complexes as part of safety protocols following detection of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, the government has told residential associations to conduct meetings only with people who have taken two doses of the vaccine.

After two Omicron cases detected in the state, the government has changed protocols to declare any place with three or more cases of Covid-19 as a cluster. As per the government guidelines, the earlier the limit was 10 cases.

As for cluster management, two types of clusters had been planned. One for places such as schools, colleges and hostels, and other for apartment complexes in Bengaluru where cases have been reported. Everyone in the clusters would be tested and treated.

The double dose had been made mandatory for parents of the students who attend classes off-line mode, testing is compulsory for all the inmates and staff of student hostels. Testing has been made mandatory for those with comorbidities, too. Officials had been instructed to make foolproof measures, Bommai said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Preliminary report on Omicron cases had been received. The health department had been instructed to obtain comprehensive reports and treatment protocols being followed in various countries. According to available information, at present, the protocol being followed for the Delta variant is being followed for Omicron too. I want a scientific system to be followed,” said the chief minister.

He further said expert opinion is that Omicron was a fast-spreading variant but has not shown severe implications. However, instructions had been issued to intensify tracing and treatment, Bommai said.

Replying to a question about a statement of union health minister Mansukh Mandavia that none of the states except Punjab had submitted a report on deaths caused by oxygen shortage, Bommai said: “I have no information as to in what context the statement has been made.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bommai said the winter session of the state legislature would be held from December 13 to 24 in Belagavi by strictly following COVID-19 norms. The secretariat would undertake the task of sanitising the building and seating arrangements in both Houses of the legislature.

The district administration has been given instructions to allow only people with two doses of vaccination to the Suvarna Soudha.

Missing South Africans tracked: BBMP

When asked about Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s statement about 10 passengers from South Africa went missing in the state, Bommai said he has not received official information about it. “I will speak to the health minister about it,” he said.

However, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday said all South African travellers and those from other high-risk countries who had come to the city over the last two weeks have been traced. They have been isolated and their samples have been taken for COVID-19 tests as a precautionary measure and to rule out all doubts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gupta said all these people came from South Africa to Bengaluru two to three weeks back when the requirement of a negative RT-PCR report was not made mandatory along with a re-test on arrival at Kempegowda International Airport.

Karnataka and Bengaluru reported 397 and 207 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the active caseload to 7,012 and 5,096, respectively. While the state reported seven deaths due to the infections, taking the toll to 38,224, its capital city saw one Covid-19 related fatalities on the day, pushing its toll to 891, according to the daily health bulletin.