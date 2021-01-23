Union home minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday on his 125th birth anniversary and said the country's youngsters were united under his leadership, which gave new strength to India's freedom struggle. Shah said the entire nation will always be indebted to Netaji for his valour and continuous struggle.

"The courage and valour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave new strength to the Indian freedom struggle. He organised the youngsters of the country with his charismatic leadership under adverse circumstances. On the 125th birth anniversary of such a great hero of the freedom movement, I pay my heartfelt tributes," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid an unprecedented tribute to him by celebrating his birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas'. I wish all the countrymen on the Parakram Diwas. I hope we all participate in PM Modi's decision to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary and especially educate children and youth about Netaji's life," Shah told news agency ANI.

The Centre has decided to celebrate his birth anniversary on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted this will also help inspire the people, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as the celebrated freedom fighter did and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal have planned a number of events around Bose as they seek to woo voters ahead of the state assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata's Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road on Saturday. He will also preside over the inaugural function of the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. A permanent exhibition and a projection mapping show on Bose will be inaugurated on the occasion. A commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be released by the Prime Minister, and a cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot" will also be held.

Before this event, PM Modi will visit the National Library, Kolkata, where an international conference "Revisiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century" and an artists' camp are being organised. He will interact with the artists and other participants, the PMO said.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj or the Indian National Army (INA). While there is a controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the accident.