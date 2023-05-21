Vande Bharat Express trains now operational on 15 routes in India. See full list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated 16th Vande Bharat Express train to the nation. He virtually flagged off Odisha’s first semi-high speed train connecting the holy city of Puri to West Bengal’s Howrah.

Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express train during its trial run between Howrah and Puri arrives at Bhubaneswar railway station. (HT Photo)

During the inauguration ceremony, he said, “The Vande Bharat Express is a symbol of modern and aspirational India. India’s speed and progress can be seen whenever a Vande Bharat Train runs from one place to another. This pace can now be witnessed in the states of Odisha and West Bengal”.

“This is the time of Amrit Kaal — a time to further strengthen the unity of India. The more India’s unity is strengthened, the more its collective capacity will increase. These Vande Bharat trains are also a reflection of this spirit,” he added.

With the inauguration of the new route, India will operationalise Vande Bharat Express trains on 15 routes across the country.

The Vande Bharat trains have been a huge hit among commuters. It is India's first semi-highspeed train equipped with world class passenger amenities. It can achieve a top speed of 180 kmph, while the operational speed is 130 kmph, keeping in mind safety concerns. It reduces journey time by 25% to 45%.

Vande Bharat train routes:

1. New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: The first Vande Bharat train was flagged off on the New Delhi- Kanpur- Allahabad-Varanasi route on February 15, 2019. The train runs on five days except Monday and Thursday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 06:00 am and reaches Varanasi at 02:00 pm covering a distance of 759 km.

2. New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat train runs between New Delhi station and Mata Vaishno Devi's base camp Katra, covering the distance in eight hours. The train runs on six days except Tuesday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 06:00 am and reaches Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 02:00 pm.

3. Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat Express was recently launched by PM Modi on September 30, 2022. The train runs on six days except Sunday. The train departs from Mumbai Central at 06:00 am and reaches Gandhinagar Capital station at 12:25 pm covering the distance of 522 km.

4. New Delhi - Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Friday. The train departs from New Delhi railway station at 05:50 am and reaches Amb Anadaura at 11:05 am.

5. Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express: The train runs on six days except Wednesday. The train departs from Chennai at 05:50 am and reaches Mysuru Junction at 12:20 pm covering the distance of 401 km.

6. Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express: This train serves between Maharastra's Nagpur and Chattisgarh's Bilaspur. The train runs on six days except Saturday. The train departs from Nagpur railway station at 02:05 pm and reaches Bilaspur at 07:35 pm. From May 14, 2023, this train has been temporarily replaced by Tejas Express due to less occupancy on this route

7. Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi virtually flagged off West Bengal's first Vande Bharat Express train on December 30, 2022. The train runs on six days except Wednesday. The train leaves Howrah Junction at 05:55 am and reaches New Jalpaiguri at 01:25 pm covering a distance of 454 km in seven hours and thirty minutes.

8. Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: This train operates between Telangana's Secunderabad and Andhra Pradesh's port city of Visakhapatnam. The train runs on six days except Sunday. The train departs from Secunderabad Junction at 03:00 pm and arrives at Visakhapatnam Railway Station at 11:30 pm.

9. Mumbai- Solapur Vande Bharat Express: This train between Mumbai and Solapur runs on six days except Wednesday. The train departs from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal (CST) at 04:05 pm and reaches Solapur at 10:40 pm covering a 6 hours and 35-minute long journey.

10. Mumbai- Shirdi Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat train runs between Mumbai CST station and Sainagar Shirdi, covering the distance in five hours and 20 minutes. The train departs at 06:20 am from Mumbai and reaches Shirdi at 11:40 am. The train runs on six days except Tuesday.

11. Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin- Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi on April 1 flagged off the 11th Vande Bharat Express train from the Rani Kamalapati station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The train operates from Bhopal to Hazrat Nizamuddin station instead of New Delhi railway station - to save time by half an hour. This train covers the distance of 700 km in seven hours and 45 minutes. It operates on six days except Saturday. It departs from Bhopal at 05:55 am and reaches Delhi at 01:45 pm.

12. Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, connecting IT City, Hyderabad with the Abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati, is the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana within a short span of three months. The train will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three-and-a-half hours and will be particularly beneficial for passengers on pilgrimage. The train will cover a distance of 660 km between the two cities in eight hours and 30 minutes. The train will at 06:00 am from Secunderabad and will reach Tirupati at 02:30 pm. It will operate on six days except Tuesday.

13. Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat train runs between Chennai and Coimbatore covering a distance of 495 km in six hours and 10 minutes. It operates on six days except Wednesday. The train departs from Coimbatore at 06:00 am and reach Chennai Central at 12.10 pm.

14. Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi virtually flagged off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat train on April 25. The train runs on six days except Wednesday. The train leaves Delhi Cantt at 06:40 pm and reaches Ajmer at 11:45 pm covering a distance of 454 km in five hours and fifteen minutes. It is also the world's first semi-high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.

15. Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat Express: Kerala got its's first Vande Bharat Express train last month, connecting the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod. The train will operate on six days except Thursday. It departs from Thiruvananthapuram at 05:20 am and reaches Kasaragod at 1:25 pm. Meanwhile, the train leaves Kasaragod at 02.30 pm and reaches Thiruvananthapuram at 10:35 pm. Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat Express covers the 586 km long journey in eight hours and five minutes while halting halt at 14 railway stations.

16. Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi virtually flagged off Odisha's first Vande Bharat train on May 19. the train connects Lord Jagannath's city Puri to West Bengal's Howrah. It operates six days a week (except Thursday). It departs from Puri at 01:50 pm and reaches Howrah at 08:30 pm, covering a distance of 502 km in six hours and forty minutes.