Varanasi gets 1,583-cr worth projects, PM Modi says city becoming medical hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gifted developmental projects worth ₹1,583 crore to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. He had said ahead of the visit that these projects will further improve ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Kashi and the entire Poorvanchal region.

"After a long gap, I have got a chance to meet all of you directly. I bow my head to the feet of Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Ma Annapurna," PM Modi said in his address at IIT-BHU ground.

"Whatever is happening for the development of Banaras, all that is happening by the blessings of Mahadev (Lord Shiva). Kashi showed that it never tires, it never stops even in time of crisis. With resilience, Kashi faced the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis with courage," he added.

He said that Varanasi is becoming medical hub in entire eastern UP. "Work is underway for setting up 550 new oxygen plants in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

The Prime Minister arrived at the LBS airport in Varanasi on Thursday morning, He was received by Governor Anandiben Patel, and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Adityanath welcomed PM Modi ahead of the address, and in his inaugural address, said that his regular guidance for effective covid-19 management was praised by various countries in the world.

"Projects worth about ₹10,300 crore were completed in the last seven years and schemes worth about ₹10,200 crore are in progress," said the chief minister.

One of the highlights of the projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister is a state-of-the-art convention centre Rudraksh. Constructed with Japanese assistance, Rudraksh will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city, said the Prime Minister.

As many as 108 Rudraksha have been installed at this convention centre and its roof is shaped like a Shiva Linga, officials said, adding that the entire building will glow with LED lights at night.

Other key projects which will be inaugurated today include a multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro vessels for tourism development and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. These projects are worth a total of around ₹744 crore, according to Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for a bunch of other public projects and works, including the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission, and a mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv.

This is PM Modi's third visit to his constituency Varanasi since beginning his second term in 2019.