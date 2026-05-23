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Various organisations, former civil servants oppose CJI’s environmental activists comment

Various organisations, former civil servants oppose CJI’s environmental activists comment

Published on: May 23, 2026 12:26 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Various organisations and a group of former civil servants have expressed concern regarding Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's recent comments about people approaching the courts regarding environmental litigations.

Various organisations, former civil servants oppose CJI’s environmental activists comment

A Bench comprising the CJI and Joymalya Bagchi on May 11 had said, "Show us even a single project in this country where these alleged environmental activists have said that we welcome this project."

The observations were made during the hearing of a matter concerning the expansion of Pipavav Port in Gujarat.

In an open letter addressed to the CJI, the individuals and organisations on Friday demanded a retraction of the court's observations.

It said, "The comments risk being understood as casting bona fide environmental scrutiny and public-interest litigation as reflexively 'anti-development'."

The letter also said that such framing is "factually inaccurate, constitutionally troubling, and potentially dangerous".

In a separate statement on Friday, the group of former civil servants said, "The CJI's remarks against environmental activists and litigants, suggesting that these activists obstruct 'development', reveal a bias and prejudice that is alarming, coming from the highest judicial authority of the country, an authority whose mandate is to approach every issue without pre-conceived notions and decide each case on merits."

 
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