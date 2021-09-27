Varun Gandhi writes to CM Yogi again, urges to increase sugarcane prices

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi has raised the issue of sugarcane prices again. In his letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Gandhi has demanded to increase the rate of sugarcane to ₹400 per quintal.

“Sugarcane rate in the upcoming crushing season in Uttar Pradesh is ₹350, thanks to Yogi ji for declaring 350/quintal. I request you to please reconsider this according to the rising cost and inflation and declare the rate at ₹400 or give a bonus of 50/quintal above the declared rate separately,” the BJP MP tweeted and attached his letter to the chief minister.

His remarks come a day after Adityanath announced a ₹25 per quintal hike in the purchase prices of sugarcane in the state taking it to ₹350 per quintal.

In his letter, Varun Gandhi said that the cost of sugarcane has increased significantly in the last four years but in the last four seasons, the price has increased by only ₹10 per quintal. At the same time, the BJP MP said that the economic condition of sugarcane farmers remains pathetic. The BJP MP said that the economic condition of sugarcane farmers remains pathetic, they are not getting proper sugarcane and are in debt.

In a letter sent to the chief minister on Monday, Varun Gandhi said, “Expenditure is increasing but the price is not. Sugarcane is a major crop in Uttar Pradesh, about 50 lakh farmer families are engaged in its cultivation. Lakhs of labourers also get employment from this. Sugarcane farmers of my area Pilibhit have requested to inform you that in the last four years, the cost of sugarcane, fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, electricity, water, diesel labour, transportation etc. has increased a lot.”

Reiterating his demand, Gandhi said lakhs of farmers are looking at Adityanath with the hope that he will further increase the cane prices.

“With the continuous rise in input cost for farmers, the cane prices should be fixed at minimum ₹400 per quintal. It is a matter of livelihood for lakhs of farmers and labourers,” Gandhi said.

This is the second time the Pilibhit MP has written to the chief minister. He sought an increase in sugarcane prices earlier this month as well.

Gandhi earlier sought various relief measures for farmers in Uttar Pradesh including subsidy on diesel, bonus above MSP of wheat and paddy and doubling the amount under the PM KISAN scheme.

He also advocated for re-engaging with protesting farmers to reach a common ground during the Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat which was held on September 5.