Varun Gandhi writes to UP CM for increasing sugarcane prices, doubling PM-KISAN aid

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday wrote to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking more remuneration for sugarcane crop, subsidy in diesel and electricity prices, and doubling of money provided to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Tagging the letter on his Twitter handle, Gandhi said he has written to Adityanath indicating the problems of the farmers. “I hope issues of the sons of the soil will be heard,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

The legislator from Pilibhit pointed out that farmers in his constituency have raised the demand for re-visiting prices of the sugarcane crop on the grounds that the rates have gone up by just ₹10 per quintal in the last four years.

The BJP legislator also sought increasing the minimum support price for sugarcane from the present ₹315 per quintal to at least ₹400 per quintal, keeping in view the increased input costs.

Cane is mainly grown in western part of Uttar Pradesh, which is the epicentre of the farmers’ protest in the state against the Centre’s contentious farm laws.

While the state government has claimed that it has cleared almost 84% of the dues owed to about 45 lakh sugar cane farmers, Gandhi said that a quantum of dues still remains uncleared.

The Yogi government claims that it has paid ₹1.42 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers in the past four years.

Referring to the economic distress in the farming community, the BJP MP pitched for a ₹200 per quintal-bonus for cultivators who grow wheat and rice. Seeds at cheaper costs and a subsidy of at least ₹20 per litre in diesel prices was also sought from the state government.

Gandhi also pitched for doubling the amount that is paid to farmers under the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme and accepting the demand for farmers to be included in works under the MGNREGA. The farmers currently get ₹6,000 per annum under the PM Kisan scheme.

This is not the first time that Gandhi has raised issues related to the farmers.

Last week, while commenting on the ongoing stir against the three contentious agricultural bills, Gandhi said there is a need for “re-engagement” with the protesting farmers.

Referring to farmers’ “own flesh and blood”, Gandhi insisted their hardships should be taken into consideration.