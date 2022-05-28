‘Son of Maa Bharati’: PM Modi leads tributes to Veer Savarkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary. "Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar, the hardworking son of Maa Bharti, on his birth anniversary," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. Modi also shared a photo montage on Savarkar with his own and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's voiceovers talking about the qualities and contributions of the leader.

The vice president of India, Venkaiah Naidu, also paid his humble tributes to the “valorous freedom fighter and devout nationalist” on his birth anniversary. Naidu tweeted that he was a great social reformer, a visionary thinker and a gifted writer. “Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s indomitable spirit and abiding love for our motherland continue to inspire every Indian,” he added.

Manipur CM Biren Singh said in his tribute that Savarkar was “instrumental in bringing a consciousness for Ekta Bharat.” “Veer Savarkar will be remembered for his selflessness, sacrifice and nationalism,” he added in a tribute post on Twitter.

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar said that Veer Savarkar is a ‘great ideal’ for the nation in all walks of life and wrote: “Savarkar Ji was a great revolutionary, an outstanding author, inspiring poet & a social reformer. He purified language to free Indians from psychological slavery.

“He stands as a great ideal for us in all walks of national life”: Nitin Gadkari also joined the list of union ministers who paid their tributes on Veer Savarkar’s birth anniversary.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was born on 28 May, 1883 in Bhagur. He has been called as one of the most “influential freedom fighters” of the country by many BJP leaders. Savarkar was also a lawyer, activist, writer and politician. He is best known for ‘Hindutva: Who is a Hindu?,’ one of the several books he authored.