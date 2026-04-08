Vegetable vendor arrested for molestation in Delhi's Nihal Vihar

A 25-year-old vegetable seller from Bihar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl in the Nihal Vihar area. A 25-year-old vegetable seller from Bihar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl in the Nihal Vihar area. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

According to police, the incident occurred on April 3, 2026, in front of the victim's residence. The girl's uncle contacted the police station the following day and informed them that an unknown man had molested his niece before fleeing from the spot.

Acting swiftly, officers at PS Nihal Vihar recorded the statement of the minor victim in the presence of her parents. Based on her account, a case was registered under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging the modesty of a woman and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A dedicated investigation team was immediately formed, comprising Head Constables Devender, Dharmpal, Vikrant, and Constable Vipin, led by Inspector Shispal, SHO Nihal Vihar. The probe was supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajbir Lamba, Paschim Vihar.

Also Read | Delhi HC directs removal of social media posts over 'molestation' of journalist on flight

The team worked round the clock and carefully examined footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding areas. During this process, they spotted the suspect near Laxmi Park.

Following this crucial lead, police conducted a raid at the location and successfully apprehended the accused, a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar.

During interrogation, the alleged accused reportedly confessed to committing the offence. Further inquiry revealed that he operates as a vegetable vendor in the nearby locality.

The accused has been arrested and remains in police custody. Further investigation into the case is still underway.