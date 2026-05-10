Vehicle rams into Supriya Sule's car on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, she escapes unhurt

“While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today, I had an awful experience on the highway when vehicle GJ13CF5257 rammed into my car from the side due to reckless driving. Thankfully, everyone is safe,” she wrote.

In a post on X, the NCP(SP) MP said she “had an awful experience” on the highway after a car rammed into her vehicle from the side “due to reckless driving”. She added that everyone in her car was safe after the incident.

The Baramati Lok Sabha MP was on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when the incident took place.

NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday said a car hit her vehicle while she was travelling from Pune to Mumbai , adding that she and the others travelling with her were unharmed.

She added that the incident was a strong reminder that overspeeding and careless driving can put lives at risk. Sule also urged people to wear seat belts, stay careful on the roads and drive responsibly to help keep highways safe.

Cases of reckless driving on the rise Notably, incidents of reckless driving have increased across the country. According to the ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2024’ report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Wednesday, most road accidents in 2024, around 61.2%, were linked to overspeeding. The report said 1,01,649 people died and 2,83,162 were injured in such crashes.

Dangerous or careless driving and unsafe overtaking were responsible for 26% of road accidents, leading to 46,132 deaths and 1,12,504 injuries, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

The report added that two-wheeler riders and pedestrians remain the most at risk on Indian roads. Together, they made up 63% of all road accident deaths in 2024. The findings match data released by the ministry of road transport and highways in recent years.

Two-wheelers recorded the highest number of road deaths in the country at 84,599, accounting for 48.3% of all fatalities in road accidents. Injuries among two-wheeler users stood at 2,23,652, making up 49.9% of all road accident injuries.