Vehicle safety rating system to be out in April 2023

Four months after it was announced, the government has made the first formal move to introduce the country’s own vehicle safety rating system based on crash tests. The upcoming Bharat new car assessment programme (NCAP) will be rolled out from April 1 next year (2023) and will mean auto manufacturers in India as well as importers will have the option of getting cars star rated within country.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said he has approved the draft GSR notification to introduce Bharat NCAP, wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded star ratings based upon their performance in crash tests.

The draft notification seen by HT stated that Bharat NCAP shall act as an “authority” that will authorise testing agencies to conduct evaluation on type approved passenger vehicles. A portal will be created for the public to check star rating of all the vehicles through Bharat NCAP. The testing agency shall send a report to Bharat NCAP after completion of the evaluation process and after receiving the assessment report, the authority (Bharat NCAP) shall upload the new car star rating on the portal for the public.

However, the notification stated that this will be a voluntary programme monitored by the authority. Also, the cost of new car for the purpose of assessment shall be borne by the respective vehicle manufacturer or importer, it stated.

Global NCAP is an umbrella body that facilitates cooperation among new car assessment programmes globally. Since it is a private firm, officials in the transport ministry said the government has proposed to call it “Bharat NCAP” in India.

“Bharat NCAP will serve as a consumer-centric platform allowing customers to opt for safer cars based upon their star-ratings, while promoting a healthy competition among OEMs in India to manufacture safer vehicles.

Star rating of Indian cars based on crash tests is extremely crucial not only to ensure structural and passenger safety in cars, but to also increase the export-worthiness of Indian automobiles,” Gadkari said in a tweet.

He said the testing protocol under Bharat NCAP will be in line with global crash test protocols. The crash tests will factor in existing Indian regulations.

“Bharat NCAP will prove to be a critical instrument in making our automobile industry Aatmanirbhar with the mission of making India the Number 1 automobile hub in the world,” the Union minister said.

